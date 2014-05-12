Blazers, Winterhawks playoff games may create traffic nightmare

It's going to be a busy night in the Rose Quarter.

The Portland Trail Blazers and the Portland Winterhawks are each playing home playoff games, meaning thousands of fans will converge on the Rose Quarter at roughly the same time.

Game 4 between the Blazers and San Antonio Spurs will tip off at 7:30 p.m. at The Moda Center.

Meanwhile, the puck drops in Game 7 between the Winterhawks and Edmonton Oil Kings at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Because both events have similar start times, fans are encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid traffic issues. Playoff festivities for the Blazers get started at 4:30 p.m.

The combined 32,868 fans expected to turn out for the two games Monday night would make the Rose Quarter the 16th-largest city in Oregon.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.