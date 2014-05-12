MAX service restored after power outage halted trains for hours

A power outage halted MAX trains around Portland on Monday.

Initially, all trains were stopped at the Steel Bridge, and shuttle buses were running between Old Town and the Rose Quarter Transit Center.

By 1 p.m. Monday, TriMet said the MAX system was experiencing even more power issues, and expanded its use of the shuttle buses.

MAX trains were not running at all in the Portland City Center, and shuttle buses served all stations from Kings Hill to the Gateway Transit Center.

A TriMet substation went down, causing the power outage. Crews were working to fix the situation throughout the afternoon.

By 3:30, TriMet reported MAX blue and red line trains were running in the Portland City Center. Just before 4 p.m., service was restored across the Steel Bridge.

TriMet said trains would be making stops at regular intervals again, but riders should expect the possibility of delays through 7 p.m.

