Man pleads guilty to bombing prosecutor's office in Medford

A man has pleaded guilty to trying to blow up the Jackson County District Attorney's office so he could delay his sentencing in a burglary case.

Alan Leroy McVay entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Medford.

He admitted to taping a pipe bomb to a propane tank last November and throwing it at a window. The bomb never got through the window, and the propane did not explode.

The prosecution is recommending a sentence of 15 years in prison - five times what McVay was facing in the burglary case.

Deputy District Attorney David Hoppe, whose office took the brunt of the blast, said outside the courtroom that at the time, investigators thought the blast may have been tied to a murder case he was prosecuting.

