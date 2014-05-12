Wandering Oregon wolf may have found a mate - KPTV - FOX 12

Wandering Oregon wolf may have found a mate

By The Associated Press
Remote camera photo of OR7 captured on 5/3/2014 in eastern Jackson County on USFS land. Photo courtesy of USFWS. Remote camera photo of OR7 captured on 5/3/2014 in eastern Jackson County on USFS land. Photo courtesy of USFWS.
Remote camera photo of a wolf using the same area as OR7. This is the first evidence that OR7 has found another wolf in the Oregon Cascades. Photo courtesy of USFWS. Remote camera photo of a wolf using the same area as OR7. This is the first evidence that OR7 has found another wolf in the Oregon Cascades. Photo courtesy of USFWS.
Remote camera photo of a black wolf that appears to be a female. Photo captured 5/4/2014 in the same area as OR7. Photo courtesy of USFWS. Remote camera photo of a black wolf that appears to be a female. Photo captured 5/4/2014 in the same area as OR7. Photo courtesy of USFWS.
MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon's famous wandering wolf, OR-7, may have found the mate he has trekked thousands of miles looking for.

Wildlife authorities said Monday that cameras on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in the southern Cascades captured several images of what appears to be a black female wolf in the same area where OR-7's GPS collar shows he has been living.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist John Stephenson says it is not proof, but it is likely the two wolves mated and are rearing pups.

If confirmed, they would be the first breeding pair of wolves in the Oregon Cascades since the early 1900s.

OR-7 has been looking for a mate since leaving the Imnaha pack in northeastern Oregon in September 2011. His travels have taken him as far as Northern California.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

