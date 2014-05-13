Police ID teen found shot and killed in car, $1,000 reward offered

Police have identified the 16-year-old boy found shot and killed in a car in northeast Portland.

The body of Lazaro Fuentes-Burgos was discovered in a red 1994 Nissan Sentra at 3 a.m. Monday near Northeast 59th and Simpson Street.

Police said he has no known gang or drug ties and a possible motive for the shooting is not clear. At this point, there is no suspect information.

Fuentes-Burgos lived in the Lents neighborhood in southeast Portland. He was a sophomore at Meek Professional Technical High School. He enrolled last fall and was focusing on the school's automotive program.

"He had many friends," said principal Lorna Fast Buffalo Horse. "He was very charismatic, very respectful."

Neighbors reported hearing possible gunshots at 1:40 a.m., but 911 was not called until more than an hour later.

One neighbor told Fox 12 he went outside and didn't see any signs of a shooting, while others said there has been an increasing amount of theft and violence in the neighborhood.



Officers at the scene found Fuentes-Burgos in the driver's seat of the car. The Oregon State Medical Examiner performed an autopsy Tuesday and determined his death was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case, or any unsolved felony, and tipsters can remain anonymous.

You can leave a tip online at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or call 503-823-HELP.

