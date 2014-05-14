OSP internal affairs chief faces criminal charges

The head of the Oregon State Police's Office of Professional Standards faces misdemeanor criminal charges after investigators say he used a department-issued fuel card for his personal vehicle.

State police said Wednesday that Capt. Jeff Lanz has been charged with first-degree official misconduct and third-degree theft.

The alleged thefts occurred between October and April, and the 39-year-old captain was placed on administrative leave a little more than two weeks ago.

Lanz joined the department in January 1999. He worked in the Oregon State University office until a promotion in July 2011 made him head of the department's internal affairs unit.

No court date has been set.

