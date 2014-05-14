DA: Woman pointed loaded gun at officer before deadly shooting

A woman with felony warrants pointed a loaded gun at a Salem Police Officer and attempted to cock it before she was shot and killed, according to the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

Jacklynn Ford, 25, was stopped by an officer near Eastgate Basin Park in Salem at 10:15 p.m. last Friday.

On Wednesday, the district attorney's office released new details about the altercation that led to her death.

Investigators said she was pulled over for failing to lawfully signal a turn. The officer said she didn't have a driver's license and provided a fake name. The car she was driving was also not properly registered.

As the officer attempted to confirm her identity in the patrol car, Ford ran away. Officer Trevor Morrison said he ordered her to stop, and when she didn't, he deployed his K-9 partner Baco.

Baco was able to track down Ford at Eastgate Basin Park. Morrison said Ford was still slow to comply with his orders, but he released Baco anyway.

Investigators said at that point Ford produced a loaded firearm and pointed it at the officer and "repeatedly" attempted to cock the gun.

"Officer Morrison responded to this use of deadly force against him by firing his weapon at Ford, hitting her," according to a district attorney's office report.

Baco then dragged Ford away from her gun that was lying by her side.

Responding cover officers attempted immediate first aid and medics were called to the scene. Ford was taken to Salem Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy ruled she died as a result of two gunshot wounds to her head and chest.

Police said it was later determined that Ford had outstanding felony warrants on charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the incident remains active and is led by Oregon State Police in coordination with the Marion County District Attorney's Office.

