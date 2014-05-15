Two rescued California sea otter pups have new homes in Oregon

Two rescued sea otter pups from California have new permanent homes in Oregon.

Oswald and Juno were discovered abandoned on beaches along California's coastline. Oswald was found in November 2013 and Juno two months later in January 2014.

They were both taken in by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and deemed unable to survive in the wild by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

Once they were ready, a plan was put in motion to transfer the pups to the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium arranged for a flight for both animals on a private plane owned and piloted by Steve Schuster, a Newport man with a history of helping the aquarium transport sea otters.

Oswald and Juno will go through quarantine periods at their new homes before visitors can see them.

Oswald is being taken in by the Oregon Coast Aquarium, while Juno's new home is at the zoo.

The zoo plans to introduce Juno to two of its older sea otters, Thelma and Eddie, both having been rescued as pups in California and deemed non-releasable, as well.

"It should be rejuvenating for our two older otters to meet this active youngster," said Nicole Nicassio-Hiskey, the Oregon Zoo's senior marine life keeper. "We expect Juno will really keep them on their toes."

