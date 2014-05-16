What you need to know: Runners ready to hit streets for Portland Rock N' Roll Half Marathon

Runners, it's time to rock 'n roll.

The Portland Rock 'n Roll Half Marathon and 10K are this Sunday, starting on Portland's waterfront.



Are you running?

You'll need to pick up your race packet and race number at the Health and Fitness Expo at the Oregon Convention Center sometime between noon and 6 p.m. on Friday or 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The expo is expected to be extremely crowded Saturday, so runners are advised to pick up their packets Friday if possible.

On the morning of the race, you can take a MAX train to reach the start line. Runners and spectators coming from the west side should get off Blue and Red Line trains at the Yamhill district Station and walk to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

Runners heading downtown from the east side should get off at the Morrison/Sw 3rd Ave. station, while those taking Green and Yellow trains should exit at Pioneer Place.

Race start time is 8 a.m., and runners can enter their assigned corral at 7:30 a.m. A gear check is available, with trucks arranged alphabetically and by truck numbers near the start line.

The best source of information is Rock N' Roll's race day guide at http://cdn.runrocknroll.competitor.com/files/2014/05/POR14-Final-Information_Final.pdf.



What bands are performing?

Hip hop blues band G. Love and Special Sauce will headline the finish line festival.

Here are some of the bands you'll find along the course: DJ Denis, Portland Taiko, Passage, Defind Spaces, Geno Michaels, Portland School of Rock, Randy Foote and the Skankin' Yankees, the June Bugs, Kathy Boyd and the Phoenix Rising, Corner, The 5th Elephant, Dubious, J.C. and the Water Walkers, Running With Scissors, Sacred Road Country and Touch'n, Love'n, Squeez'n.

Are you trying to get around the race?

Drivers should plan ahead to avoid delays related to the marathon.

Several freeway offramps will be closed, as well as large stretches of Naito Parkway, Hawthorne Boulevard, Lloyd Boulevard and 37th Avenue.

For full road closure details and closure times, visit http://runrocknroll.competitor.com/portland/road-closures.



The run does not cross MAX tracks, so trains won't be blocked during the event, but 10 bus lines will be detoured in the city center, and in southeast and northeast Portland: 4, 6, 8, 14, 15, 33, 35, 44, 70 and 77.

Because of the detours, more than 150 bus stops will be closed between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Riders can visit trimet.org/alerts on the morning of the event to determine if their bus line is affected.

COURSE MAP: Portland Rock N' Roll Half Marathon



