Portland runner wins Rock N' Roll Half Marathon

It's now a signature Rose Festival event, and thousands hit the streets of Portland on Sunday for the Rock N' Roll Half Marathon.

About 11,000 runners filled Portland's streets and plenty more lined the route. The race wasn't the only draw for spectators - the route featured bands on every mile.

It made for a unique atmosphere and inspired some creativity in costumes as runners propelled to the finish.

The race attracted runners from all over the United States and the world, but it was a Portland runner who took first place.

Jason Griffiths won top honors on the men's side. He finished the race in 1:08:45.

"It's exciting to get first place and to represent the city Portland," he said. "That was my goal, not to do it for me but to do it for the city. And I definitely want to come back next year and try to defend my title."

The next big Rose Festival event is the CityFair carnival in Waterfront Park. It opens Friday.

