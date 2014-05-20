2014 Oregon Primary Election results - County by County - KPTV - FOX 12

2014 Oregon Primary Election results - County by County

Posted: Updated:
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

The 2014 Oregon Primary Election is May 20, 2014.

To view results for your county, select it from the alphabetized list below.

Oregon Secretary of State

Benton County

Clackamas County

Clatsop County

Columbia County

Hood River County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Linn County

Marion County

Multnomah County

Polk County

Sherman County

Tillamook County

Umatilla County

Washington County

Yamhill County

 

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.