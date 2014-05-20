It's Election Day! Ballots due at 8 p.m. in Oregon primary

Jason Conger and Monica Wehby are considered the favorites in the Republican primary. The winner goes on to challenge U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in November.

It's Election Day around Oregon, and voters have until 8 p.m. to turn in their ballots at one of the dozens of drop box sites around the state.

Election results will begin to roll in immediately after 8 p.m., and they'll be posted immediately on KPTV.com and on The 8 O'clock News on PDX TV.

The hottest race in Oregon may be for the republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. That's where Monica Wehby, Jason Conger, Timothy Crawley, Mark Calahan and Jo Perkins are all vying for the chance to face sitting candidate Jeff Merkley in November.

ELECTIONS RESULTS | BALLOT DROP SITES | WATCH FOX 12 COVERAGE



Wehby has been leading in the polls ahead of her closest opponent, Rep. Jason Conger, of Bend; but in the last week, her carefully constructed campaign has taken hits with revelations that both her ex-husband and ex-boyfriend have accused her of harassment.

In 2007, her ex-husband called police to report her as physically abusive. The allegation concerning a former boyfriend is more recent. He called police last year, but last week he said he regretted making that call and that he still plans to vote for Wehby.

Wehby initially refused to answer the allegations, but she sent out a statement Monday night, saying "Like a lot of women, I've gone through a divorce that was very trying for me and my family. I'm deeply saddened that such a personal matter, which bears no relevance to my Senate campaign, has been used as a political weapon to attack my character."

Also on the ballot, both parties are selecting nominees for governor, though Republican Dennis Richardson and Democratic incumbent John Kitzhaber are facing little opposition in their own parties.

Nonpartisan local races and measures will be decided in many areas. They include a massive school bond vote in Beaverton and efforts to restrict the cultivation of genetically modified crops in two southern counties.

At last check, voter turnout in Oregon was about 20 percent.

Around the country

Oregon is one of a number of key states for Republicans, who are pleading with voters to turn out in high-profile Senate races like the one involving Wehby and Conger.

In Kentucky, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to advance, setting up a tough general election.

Georgia's Michelle Nunn, a top Democratic Senate hopeful, is juggling the political realities of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul in a Republican-leaning state.

She said in an interview leading up to Tuesday's primary that she couldn't say how she would have voted on the Affordable Care Act in 2010. She'll certainly hear about that answer once Republicans settle a seven-way battle.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.