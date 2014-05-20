Gay marriage in the United States - KPTV - FOX 12

Gay marriage in the United States

Couples celebrate the legalization of gay marriage in Oregon. Couples celebrate the legalization of gay marriage in Oregon.

Pennsylvania's ban on gay marriage was overturned by a federal judge May 20 in a decision that legalizes same-sex marriage throughout the Northeast. If the decision stands, Pennsylvania would become the 19th state to legalize gay marriage.

