Richardson wins Republican race for Oregon governor

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

State Rep. Dennis Richardson has won the Republican race for Oregon governor, defeating five other candidates for the right to challenge incumbent Gov. John Kitzhaber.

Richardson was heavily favored to win the election against a field that lacked money and name recognition.

It will be a different story against Kitzhaber, who seeks a fourth term.

Democrats enjoy a sizeable advantage in voter registration in Oregon, and it's been more than three decades since a Republican won a gubernatorial race.

The botched rollout of the Cover Oregon health insurance exchange figures to be a major issue this fall. After months of trying to get its glitch-filled online exchange to work, Oregon finally gave up on the multimillion-dollar failure and decided to switch to the federal website.

