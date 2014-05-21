New television shows and movies set to film in Oregon

A new television show is set to begin filming on the Oregon Coast, one of several television and film projects scheduled to begin shooting in the state this year.

The cast and crew of Runestone, a saga about Vikings arriving in the New World, will begin shooting an episode preview next week.

The show will also star Conan Stevens, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit.

"If they didn't contact me, I'd be angry," said Stevens. "Because it's exactly the sort of show I'd like to watch and I'll be watching it going, 'I like the show, why am I not on it?'"

Oregon-based Road's End Films is behind the show, which has not yet been ordered to series.

Production designer Sterling Fiock said 19 local actors will appear in the preview and the company is working with local artisans to create props and costumes.

Fiock said Oregon's natural features make it appealing to production companies.

"Oregon has some of the most beautiful scenery, the most available scenery on the planet," said Sterling Fiock, the show's production designer. "We can switch scenes so quickly and so easily and create entirely new pitches, new directions."

In addition to Runestone, the TNT series, The Librarians, starring Noah Wyle, is shooting its first season in Portland. Portlandia will be back to shoot season five this summer.

According to the Governor's Office of Film and Television, several yet-to-be announced films are scheduled to start filming in the state in the coming months.

The state offers cash rebates to film and TV projects which meet certain requirements.

The state's most recent economic study showed more than 6,000 current film and TV industry jobs in Oregon, an increase over the past few years.

Direct spending from film and television production in Oregon is also up, according to the state. In 2012-2013, over $235 million was spent, up from $155 million in 2010-2011.

