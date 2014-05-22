Thorns down Flash, 2-1

On a beautiful spring evening in the Rose City, Portland Thorns FC defeated Western New York Flash 2-1 behind goals from Allie Long and Jessica McDonald. Tallying on either side of the half time whistle, the Thorns were able to hold on despite a second half goal from Flash midfielder McCall Zerboni.

Portland goalkeeper Nadine Angerer kept her team in the match all night and was credited with seven saves.

The Thorns remain home on Saturday night against Sky Blue FC.

