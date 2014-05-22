Former UO coach elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Bellotti's election was announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation. He will be formally inducted along with the other members of this year's Hall of Fame Class on Dec. 9 in New York.

Bellotti coached at Oregon for 14 seasons and was the school's all-time winningest coach. He stepped down in 2008 and briefly served as Oregon's athletic director before taking a job in broadcasting.

He is the Ducks' eighth overall member of the Hall of Fame and first since Ahmad Rashad in 2007. He's the third coach, joining Hugo Bezdek and Len Casanova.

