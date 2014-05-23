Training program helps runners prep for upcoming Starlight Run

A training program is helping Portland-area runners get ready for the upcoming Starlight Run.

Runners taking part in the eight-week Legacy Health Couch-to-Starlight training program are getting training tips from expert physical therapists.

April Isa, who is participating in the program, says it's been a great way to prepare for the race and recover from surgery.

"So right after I was released to do impact sports, I saw the article for the Couch to 5k training program, and so I thought I'd be a good goal to set so I signed up for the run," Isa said.

The 36th annual Legacy Health Starlight Run is Saturday, May 31. Go to starlightrun.com to register.

