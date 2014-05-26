Woman injured in crash on SW Stafford Road

A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash Sunday night in Clackamas County.

According to witnesses, Stephanie Shternberg was driving north on Southwest Stafford Road when she lost control of her car near Southwest Ek Road and ended up sideways in the oncoming lane.

A semi truck driven by Corey Logan of Portland crashed into Shternberg's car, causing serious damage.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded and got Shternberg out of the car, then took her to the hospital via air ambulance.

Logan was not injured.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

