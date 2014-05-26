Cold case: Portland bar owner killed in theft of $81

Cold case investigators have two leads in the search for the person who killed a Portland bar owner in 1991.

Jamie Brock was shot and killed in her NE Fremont bar, Jamie's Place, on Nov. 26.

"She sounds like she was just an ideal businesswoman, a great neighbor, a person that was just generally respected by the community," said Dick Pashley, a retired FBI agent who is reviewing the case with the Portland Police Bureau.

On the afternoon of Brock's murder, the night bartender picked up her paycheck and a part-time janitor stopped by for a couple of beers on his day off.

Another man came to the bar around 2:45 p.m. but called 911 when he didn't see anyone inside.

Police found Brock dead of a gunshot wound in a back room.

Pashley said someone had taken 81 dollars and some change from the cash register and a gun usually kept behind the counter was missing.

"That just makes us think this is a crime of opportunity, not something that was planned out," said Pashley.

Pashley reviewed two important leads with Fox 12 – the names of two men.

While both are now dead, investigators want to hear from people who knew Sam Moore or Bobbie Jenkins.

Moore, an elderly black man, spotted leaving Jamie's Place in a hurry the afternoon of the murder.

Pashley said Moore was a regular customer who may have seen something important that could solve the case.

Pashley said Jenkins was a drug dealer who may have ended up with the murder weapon.

"If there ever was a more classic case of a truly innocent victim, it is Jamie Brock. She was a very good, God fearing, kind woman who didn't even drink," wrote Bill Brock, her husband, in a letter to Portland's police chief 18 months after the murder.

"I don't live anymore. I only exist for the only purpose in my life, and that is to see the murderer brought to 'justice,'" he wrote.

Bill Brock died from cancer in 2005, without knowing who killed his wife.

If you have any information about this crime, contact investigator Dick Pashley at Richard.pashley@portlandoregon.gov or Sgt. Margaret Bahnson at margaret.bahnson@portlandoregon.gov.

You can call Portland police at 503-823-0000 or leave a tip on the Portland police website.

You can also leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip online at crimestoppersoforegon.com, text CRIMES (274637) and in the subject line put 823HELP, followed by your tip, or call 503-823-HELP (4357) and leave your tip information.

Visit www.tipsoft.com to download the Crime Stoppers app for the iPhone or Droid.

