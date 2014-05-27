Malamute mystery: Dogs found at Forest Park, but where are they coming from?

A malamute mystery is unfolding in the southern part of Forest Park.

Eight dogs that all appear to be malamutes have been found in the park near Northwest Cornell Road in just the last two months.

The first two malamute-type dogs were found on March 21 by Thompson Road and Cornell. They were rescued and Multnomah County Animal Services said one has been adopted, while the other was transferred to an adoption placement partner.

Four days later, four other similar dogs attacked and killed a nearby property owner's goat. Two of the dogs ran off, but the other two were fatally shot by the goat's owner.

Animal Services said the goat owner's actions are legal because the dogs were attacking his livestock.

Another stray malamute was picked up in the area on March 30. Then, last week, another malamute was found after neighbors reported that it had been eating their dog food.

"Malamutes are a somewhat unusual breed and it's really odd to have so many unclaimed dogs from the same area," said Animal Services director Mike Oswald. "We've got a genuine malamute mystery on our hands and hope somebody in the public might have some information to help us solve it."

The general condition of each dog has been thin or emaciated.

If you know anything about these dogs or how they've all ended up in the same area over the last few months, you're asked to call Animal Services field supervisor Michelle Luckey at 503-988-6238.

Animal services is also looking to be in touch with anyone who breeds or owns a large number of malamutes in the area.

For updates about potentially adopting any of the dogs found at Forest Park, or to donate to help support their care, go to www.multcopets.org.

