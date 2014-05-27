Deputies: Man wanted for Clackamas Co. murder spotted in Iowa

A man wanted for murder in Clackamas County was spotted firing a gun from a moving car in Iowa.

Deputies are investigating the first potential sighting of Dirck White outside of Oregon.

Clackamas County deputies said Iowa State Patrol responded to a 911 call last month about a man firing shots from his car on a highway near Des Moines.

The car description and license plate ended up being a match for information connected to White.

He was not found, however, and now local investigators are hoping to track down the unidentified witness who initially called 911. The incident happened April 5 on Highway 330.

White is wanted for the shooting death of 47-year-old Grady Waxenfelter on Highway 224 near Boring in February.

Investigators said White was driving a truck hauling wood in the area on Feb. 6. He was stopped by Waxenfelter, a Clackamas County weighmaster.

White's truck did not have a license plate on the trailer.

Waxenfelter had worked for Clackamas County since 1987. He was married with three children and was a church leader in the community.

White has an extensive criminal record, according to investigators.

He also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Pierce County, WA, on a weapons charge. Additionally, he is a suspect and wanted for questioning in a sex crime investigation involving the rape of a child in that same county.

Photos: Murder suspect Dirck White

White is a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. At one point, he was believed to be in a four-door, 2004 Mercedes 320 with Washington license plate ANB7070.

There is a reward up to $16,000 for information leading to the arrest of White. You can call the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or leave a tip online at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/forms/tip.html.

