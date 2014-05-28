Police: Couple, kids lived in filthy camper for months - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Couple, kids lived in filthy camper for months

Posted: Updated:
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton Police officers arrested a man and woman on a secret indictment, charging them each with six counts of criminal mistreatment.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Sarah Clark and 34-year-old Marcelino Navarro Jr. living in a small camper truck with their two daughters in April. The camper, according to police, had no running water, garbage piled high inside and human waste out in the open in the bathroom.

People that work in the area recall the camper being parked on SW Rose Lane near Farmington for months.

"It's horrible, obviously," said Brant Sawzak. "I don't know if they had a choice or what their situation was, but nobody should be subjected to that environment."

Police said the children were removed in April and placed in the care of relatives. Both parents admitted to using drugs and said their daughters, aged 12 and 7, had not showered in about a month, police said.

Navarro and Clark were arraigned on Wednesday and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 9.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Beaverton Police officers arrested a man and woman on a secret indictment charging them each with six counts of criminal mistreatment.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Sarah Clark and 34-year-old Marcelino Navarro, Jr. living in a small camper truck with their two daughters in April. The camper, according to police, had no running water, garbage piled high inside, and human waste out in the open in the bathroom.

People that work in the area recall the camper being parked on SW Rose Ln near Farmington for months.

"It's horrible, obviously," said Brant Sawzak. "I don't know if they had a choice or what their situation was, but nobody should be subjected to that environment."

Police said the children were removed in April, and placed in the care of relatives. Both parents admitted to using drugs, and said their daughters, aged 12 and 7, had not showered in about a month, police said.

Navarro and Clark were arraigned on Wednesday, and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 9th.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Beaverton Police officers arrested a man and woman on a secret indictment charging them each with six counts of criminal mistreatment.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Sarah Clark and 34-year-old Marcelino Navarro, Jr. living in a small camper truck with their two daughters in April. The camper, according to police, had no running water, garbage piled high inside, and human waste out in the open in the bathroom.

People that work in the area recall the camper being parked on SW Rose Ln near Farmington for months.

"It's horrible, obviously," said Brant Sawzak. "I don't know if they had a choice or what their situation was, but nobody should be subjected to that environment."

Police said the children were removed in April, and placed in the care of relatives. Both parents admitted to using drugs, and said their daughters, aged 12 and 7, had not showered in about a month, police said.

Navarro and Clark were arraigned on Wednesday, and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 9th.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.