Police: Couple, kids lived in filthy camper for months

Beaverton Police officers arrested a man and woman on a secret indictment, charging them each with six counts of criminal mistreatment.

Officers discovered 33-year-old Sarah Clark and 34-year-old Marcelino Navarro Jr. living in a small camper truck with their two daughters in April. The camper, according to police, had no running water, garbage piled high inside and human waste out in the open in the bathroom.

People that work in the area recall the camper being parked on SW Rose Lane near Farmington for months.

"It's horrible, obviously," said Brant Sawzak. "I don't know if they had a choice or what their situation was, but nobody should be subjected to that environment."

Police said the children were removed in April and placed in the care of relatives. Both parents admitted to using drugs and said their daughters, aged 12 and 7, had not showered in about a month, police said.

Navarro and Clark were arraigned on Wednesday and are scheduled to appear in court again on June 9.

