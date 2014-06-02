Timbers trade Futty to Montreal for draft pick

The Portland Timbers traded defender Futty Danso to the Montreal Impact in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft.



Danso, 31, first joined Portland in 2009, playing two seasons for the second-division Timbers before the club's ascension to MLS in 2011.

With the MLS Timbers, the Gambian international made 60 appearances (56 starts) since the start of the 2011 season, recording four goals and one assist in the regular season.

This season, Danso appeared in 10 matches (9 starts) for the Timbers, scoring one goal.

"On behalf of the entire Timbers organization I would like to thank Futty for his immense contributions to this organization both on and off the field," said Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson. "A move like this with such a well-liked and respected player is never easy, but as we look to strengthen the group in the summer, we needed to create roster and cap flexibility. We wish Futty all the best."

