Six-car pileup causes delays on I-205

PORTLAND, OR

 

A crash involving six cars is causing major delays on Interstate 205 southbound near Airport Way.

Several paramedic crews responded to the crash just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 6:20 a.m. video from Air 12 shows two lanes back open.

 

