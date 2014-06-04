Your turn, kids: Junior Parade to stroll down Sandy Blvd.

It's parade week at the Portland Rose Festival, and Wednesday it's the kids' turn.

The Fred Meyer Junior Parade will get started at 1 p.m. when Fred Bear cuts the ribbon.

Thousands of kids in costumes and floats will march through the Hollywood District to the tune of elementary and middle school marching bands.

The parade starts at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 52nd Avenue.

The route closes at 11:30 a.m. and the parade starts at 1 p.m.

The Portland Police Bureau K-9 Unit will be the Grand Marshal of the parade.

You can watch the parade on FOX 12 or on KPTV.com.

More information: http://www.rosefestival.org/event/junior-parade.



