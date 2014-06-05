Beavers Conforto drafted 10th overall by Mets

Oregon State outfielder Michael Conforto has been selected in the first round, 10th overall, by the New York Mets on Thursday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Conforto is the seventh Oregon State player to be taken in the first round, and the first since Mitch Canham and Eddie Kunz in 2007. His selection as the 10th overall player is the program's best, surpassing Scott Christman's 17th overall pick by the Chicago White Sox in 1993.

Conforto had his name called after being named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year – for the second consecutive season – and is Oregon State's first-ever three-time All-American as he was named a first-team selection by Louisville Slugger. He also earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors three consecutive seasons, the first Beaver to have that distinction in more than a decade.

He is up for the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Awards as the nation's top player.

He led Oregon State to its sixth consecutive postseason appearance in 2014, and its third regional host during that stretch. He finished the season with a .345 batting average with seven home runs and 56 runs batted in, which is second only in the Pac-12 to teammate Dylan Davis' 64. Conforto also walked a school-record 55 times in 2014, which leads the Pac-12 and is tied for second nationally.

Conforto leads the Pac-12 in slugging percentage (.547), on-base average (.504) and runs scored (52), is fifth in average (.345) and hits (70) and tied for third in both doubles (16) and total bases (111).

