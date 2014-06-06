Beavers' Wetzler picked by Marlins in 9th round

Oregon State pitcher Ben Wetzler has been selected in the ninth round, 257th overall, by the Miami Marlins on Friday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Wetzler is the fourth Oregon State player to be taken in this year's draft, following Michael Conforto, Jace Fry and Dylan Davis.

Wetzler finished the 2014 season with a 12-1 record and national-best 0.78 earned run average. Opponents tallied just 49 hits off him in 104 innings for a .143 batting average against, also the nation's best number. For those kinds of numbers, he is one of five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy, given annually to the nation's top player.

He allowed two earned runs in a game just twice, and shutout opponents over at least seven innings of work six times. He finished with four complete-game efforts, including his last three starts, and tallied three shutouts.

A Lousiville Slugger First-Team All-American this season, he completed his Oregon State career with a school-record 36 victories. He's also thrown the most innings by an OSU pitcher at 369 1/3, and his 291 strikeouts are second-only to Jonah Nickerson's 299. He also finished his career with a 2.51 ERA, putting him in ninth in OSU's record books.

It's the third time Wetzler has been drafted; he was taken in the 15th round by Cleveland in 2010 and fifth round by Philadelphia last season.

Release from OSU Media Services

