Fry & Davis of Beavers picked in 3rd round

Oregon State left-handed pitcher Jace Fry has been selected in the third round, 77th overall, by the Chicago White Sox on Friday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Fry is the second Oregon State player to be taken in this year's draft, following Michael Conforto on Thursday.

Fry ended the 2014 season with an 11-2 record and 1.80 earned run average in 16 games, all starts. He threw a no-hitter against Northern Illinois and tossed four shutouts. The junior struck out 98 in 120 1/3 innings and held opponents to a .196 batting average.

In three seasons with the Beavers, Fry, a 2014 All-American, has a 16-6 record and 2.16 ERA. Opponents are hitting .205 against him and he has struck out 153 in 216 1/3 innings over 35 games, 29 of which have been starts.

This is the second time Fry has been selected. He was taken in the ninth round by Oakland in the 2011 MLB Draft.

Oregon State outfielder Dylan Davis has been selected in the third round, 87th overall, by the San Francisco on Friday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Davis is the third Oregon State player to be taken in this year's draft, following Michael Conforto (first round) and Jace Fry (third round).

Davis ended the 2014 season with a team-best 64 runs batted in, which leads the Pac-12 Conference, while batting .283 with 14 doubles and seven home runs. His 64 RBI in 2014 ranks him third for most in a season at Oregon State, while the 155 for his career is good for fourth all-time.

Davis also ranks second in OSU history with 48 doubles.

In three seasons with Oregon State, the junior is batting .294 with four triples, 15 home runs and 17 stolen bases.

It is the first time Davis has been drafted.