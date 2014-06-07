What a day! Sunny skies, flowery floats for Grand Floral Parade

The Rose City lived up to its name Saturday as the Rose Festival's Grand Floral Parade attracted thousands of people to delight in the parade's floral floats, marching bands and colorful dancers.

The parade started at the Memorial Coliseum and then made its way across the Burnside Bridge to the west side of Portland.

Though the morning started cloudy, the sunshine kicked in mid-morning as 14 all-floral floats, 17 bands, 19 equestrian teams and several vintage cars wound their way through Portland's downtown.

One More Time Around Again Marching Band, which marked its 30th straight year marching through the Rose Festival, served as the Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade Grand Marshal. More than 400 people perform in the band, which covered two city blocks during its march down the parade route.

This year's parade television broadcast was hosted by FOX 12's Kimberly Maus and Andy Carson. It was shown live on FOX 12 and KPTV.com.

If you missed the broadcast, a re-air is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. on FOX 12.

Where can I see the floats?

Did you miss the parade but still want to see the floats in person?

A float showcase will take place Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You'll find the floats on Southwest Naito Parkway adjacent to CityFair.

