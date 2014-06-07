Mariners draft Beavers' Keyes & Peterson

Oregon State infielder Kavin Keyes has been selected in the 39th round, 1,161st overall, by the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Keyes is the seventh Oregon State player to be taken in this year's draft, following Michael Conforto, Jace Fry, Dylan Davis, Ben Wetzler, Scott Schultz and Andy Peterson.

Keyes finished the 2014 season with a .329 batting average, tallying seven doubles and 23 runs batted in in 43 games.

He completed his four-year OSU career with 216 games played, including 194 starts, while playing all five positions in the infield and designated hitter. He batted .293 with 37 doubles, six triples, four home runs and 105 RBI.

The selection is the first of Keyes' career.

Oregon State infielder Andy Peterson has been selected in the 27th round, 801st overall, by the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Peterson is the sixth Oregon State player to be taken in this year's draft, following Michael Conforto, Jace Fry, Dylan Davis, Ben Wetzler and Scott Schultz.

Peterson completed his two-year Oregon State career in 2014, batting .289 over 119 games, all of which were starts. He tallied 13 doubles, two triples and 42 runs batted in during his career.

In 2014, he appeared in 54 games, batting .237 with eight doubles and 14 RBI.

The selection is the first of Peterson's career.

Release from OSU Media Services

