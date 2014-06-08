Wildfires near Bend force neighborhood evacuation

Two wildfires burning northwest of Bend are forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes and have scorched about 250 acres.

Capt. Shane Nelson of the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation notice was issued about 4 p.m. Saturday for Saddleback, a subdivision of about 75 to 100 homes. He says the flames were about two miles from the homes when the evacuation order was issued.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at a middle school in Bend.

Lisa Clark of the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center tells KTVZ (http://bit.ly/1kOTiYX ) that the two blazes were first spotted shortly after noon by a fire lookout on Black Butte.

Fire crews have been sent to the area, along with fire engines, three air tankers, two helicopters and a bulldozer.

