14-year-old boy shot to death in boys locker room of Reynolds HS

A student was killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, OR. This is a Twitter timeline of events.

Parents wait at Fred Meyer for students to arrive on buses from Reynolds High School.

Several agencies responded to a report of an active shooter at Reynolds High School.

Todd Rispler, a teacher at Reynolds High School, was injured in the shooting and treated at the scene.

A gunman carrying a rifle opened fire and killed a student at Reynolds High School on Tuesday, and Troutdale police confirmed the gunman himself is also dead.

Multiple students told FOX 12 they heard at least two gunshots near the main gym around 8 a.m.

The victim was identified by a family spokesman as Emilio Hoffman. Police then confirmed that the 14-year-old freshman was the shooting victim.

Troutdale Police Chief Scott Anderson said he spoke to the boy's parents.

"I can tell you how devastated they are by this news," Anderson said. "They want you to know Emilio was a great kid and loved by all."

Officials said a teacher, who students and neighbors identified as P.E. teacher Todd Rispler, was grazed by a bullet. He was treated at the scene.

"Despite being injured, he made his way to the office and started the school lockdown procedure," Anderson said of Rispler.

The shooter has not been identified by police and his cause of death has not been revealed. Police said Emilio's body was found in the boys locker room, while the shooter's body was found in a different restroom.

Motive unknown



Law enforcement agencies first responded to reports of an active shooter at the school at 8:07 a.m., and when they arrived, they evacuated the school of all students and staff.

The situation was then "stabilized" and police confirmed the shooter had died. Police said two school resource officers and a tactical team "brought this to a conclusion." Despite the all clear, a school lockdown persisted for hours afterward.



There's no word yet on the gunman's motive, and police haven't said whether he is a student at the school, despite deputies tentatively identifying him. Investigators believe he entered the building that house's the school's gymnasium, which is a detached building from the school.



"This is a tragic day, one I hoped that would never, ever be part of my experience," said Superintendent Linda Florence.

Troutdale Mayor Doug Daoust said it has been "a very unsettling day for our city."

"I really want to say that I'm very impressed with how the police handled this whole operation," he said. "My heart goes out to all the families."

Classes canceled



Wednesday was supposed to be the last day of the school year at Reynolds, and graduation is planned for Thursday. Classes were canceled for Wednesday at Reynolds High School.

Florence said the school would be closed down "until further notice," for the police investigation.

Students and staff were told to pick up personal items left outside the school from the evacuation Tuesday night at Reynolds Middle School from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Items left inside the high school during the evacuation were not yet being returned.



Also, no one was allowed to enter the school to retrieve any items left behind Tuesday night.

People with cars parked on the west side of the school were told to go to the Imagination Station at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Those with cars in the eastern parking lot by the gym were advised to go to the Imagination Station at 7 p.m. Deputies said they would escort a few people at a time to reclaim their vehicles.

Counselors are being made available to students at the following locations:



Wood Village Fred Meyer for students and parents

Mt Hood Community College Gymnasium (26000 SE Stark Street) from 1 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.



Multnomah County's Crisis Help Line at (503) 988-4888.

Administrators said counselors would also be available at all schools in the district on Wednesday.

Reaction to shooting



As news of the shooting spread, public figures started sending out statements expressing their condolences.

Gov. John Kitzhaber sent out a tweet that read, "My thoughts and prayers are with students, staff and the Reynolds High School community during this difficult time."

Portland Mayor Charlie Hales issued a statement on Facebook, saying, "There are no words to fully express our sorrow over the shootings at Reynolds High School. We want the students, the parents and the educators -- in fact, the whole community -- to know that they are in our hearts and prayers today."

Reynolds High School is located at 1698 SW Cherry Park Road in Troutdale, which is a suburb of Portland.

Troutdale police are asking anyone with photos taken during the shooting or additional information that might assist in the investigation to call 503-250-7943 or email crimereports@troutdaleoregon.gov.

TIP LINE: 503-250-7943

