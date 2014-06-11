Reynolds HS shooter arrived on school bus, carried guitar case

The victim in Tuesday's Reynolds High School shooting was identified as 14-year-old freshman Emilio Hoffman.

Several law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter at Reynolds High School in Troutdale.

A student was killed and a teacher was injured in a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, OR. This is a Twitter timeline of events.

Gov. John Kitzhaber at candlelight vigil for Emilio Hoffman in Troutdale on Tuesday.

Moment of silence at Safeco Field in Seattle for shooting victims Emilio Hoffman and Paul Lee. Photo credit: Ben VanHouten

A SWAT team responded to Reynolds High School after getting a report of an active shooter at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Emilio Hoffman, 14, was shot to death in the boys locker room at Reynolds High School.

Jared Padgett, a freshman at Reynolds High School, opened fire in the boys locker room, killing Emilio Hoffman, police said.

The teenager who shot and killed a classmate at Reynolds High School has been identified as freshman Jared Padgett.

Police said the 15-year-old boy arrived at school Tuesday on the school bus, carrying a guitar case and a duffel bag.

He entered the boys locker room and shot and killed 14-year-old freshman Emilio Hoffman. Police said they have not established a link between the two students and did not reveal a possible motive for the shooting.

Police said P.E. teacher Todd Rispler came in contact with the shooter in the locker room. Rispler was shot once, suffering a grazing wound to his hip.

Rispler still made his way to the office, notified administrators and the school was immediately put into lockdown.

Investigators said Padgett was moving through the main hallway when police confronted him. Padgett went into a small restroom, there was an exchange of gunfire and he was eventually found dead.

An autopsy revealed that he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said Padgett used an AR-15-type rifle in the attack and was also carrying a semi-automatic handgun. Police recovered nine loaded magazines with the capability of holding several hundred rounds.

Police said Padgett was also carrying a large knife while wearing a non-ballistic vest used for carrying ammo and a multi-sport helmet with a camouflage design.

The weapons were obtained from his family's home, according to investigators. They had been secured, but police said Padgett "defeated the security measures."

"I cannot emphasize enough the role that Mr. Rispler and the responding officers played in saving many, many lives yesterday," said Troutdale Police Chief Scott Anderson. "Given the weapons and amount of ammunition that the shooter was carrying, the early notification and the initial law enforcement response were critical."



Tip line & Resources

The investigation is ongoing. Troutdale police are asking anyone with photos taken during the shooting or additional information that might assist in the investigation to call the tip line at 503-618-7633 or email crimereports@troutdaleoregon.gov.

Multnomah County has established a mental health resource center at the Mt. Hood Community College gymnasium. That center is being staffed by counselors from Multnomah County, FBI Victim's Services, and Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) and the Reynolds School District until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Multnomah County Mental Health Crisis line is also available at 503-988-4888.

Counselors have also been made available at all schools in the district. Final exams were canceled at Reynolds High School. Graduation was still set for Thursday night.

Students in grades 9-11 will be allowed to retrieve their personal items from inside the school from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. Parking will be open on the west side only and students must enter through the multipurpose room.

Remembering Emilio

Emilio Hoffman's mother, Jennifer Hoffman, released a statement Wednesday, saying

"You couldn't be around Emilio without laughing! Anyone who has ever met Emilio laughed with him. He had to be the center of attention at all times!"

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil in Troutdale to honor Emilio Hoffman, including Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber.

Friends described Hoffman as a caring and supportive person who was always smiling.

"I would say goodbye and tell him what a great friend he is and thank him for supporting me through a lot of things," said friend Emily Hayes.

He was a member of the school's soccer team, volunteered as a coach for children and dreamed of playing the sport professionally one day.

The Portland Timbers will have a moment of pregame silence to recognize Hoffman before Wednesday's match with FC Dallas at Providence Park. The Timbers Army also plans to raise their scarves in his honor at the 29th minute, because Hoffman wore number 29.

The Seattle Mariners had a moment of silence Tuesday night at Safeco Field in honor of Hoffman, as well as Paul Lee, the 19-year-old from Portland who was shot and killed at Seattle Pacific University last week.

