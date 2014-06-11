Emilio Hoffman's family releases statement

Emilio Hoffman's family released the following statement from Jennifer Hoffman, Emilo's mother, on Wednesday, June 11, 2014:



We want to share some thoughts about Emilio with the community.



Emilio lived in the Gresham/Troutdale area his whole life. He attended Kelly Creek Elementary, Gresham Arthur Academy, Reynolds Arthur Academy, and Walt Morey Middle School.



Emilio has one sister and three brothers as well as an extended family, including a number of foster brothers and sisters who he grew up with over the years.



He enjoyed science and history, but his true love was sports. Over the years he played t-ball and football, but when he found soccer, that was it. Soccer was his whole life. He played on a team for La Amistad and the Columbia River United Futbol Academy (CRUFA), local soccer leagues. He also coached a U7 team for TFA Barcelona Oregon for two of his younger brothers.



When we attended the candlelight vigil last night, we were humbled by the response from his friends, teachers and community. Emilio loved his friends, and his friends loved him.



To those friends we say - be happy like Emilio. Smile like him. Laugh like him.



You couldn't be around Emilio without laughing! Anyone who has ever met Emilio laughed with him. He had to be the center of attention at all times!



To the parents out there - Love your kids. Hug your kids every day. And live with no regrets. I don't have any regrets with Emilio. None. And he knew that.



Thank you for all of your support. It has provided comfort, and it is good to know how much Emilio was loved ... not just by us, but by everybody.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

