Astronaut snaps photo of World Cup lights from space - KPTV - FOX 12

Astronaut snaps photo of World Cup lights from space

Photo: NASA/CNN Photo: NASA/CNN

The lights at the World Cup stadiums and surrounding cities are so bright, you can seem them from space.

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman snapped a photo over Brazil from the International Space Station.

They show the lights in Sao Paulo, Rio De Janeiro and three World Cup soccer stadiums in all.

The opening match of the tournament, featuring the host country Brazil, was Thursday.

