Thorns do rain dance on Spirit

Portland Thorns FC registered a season-high 22 shots as forward Jessica McDonald and midfielder Verónica Boquete each tallied a goal in a 2-0 win against the Washington Spirit in front of 10,056 fans at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon.



Portland (5-4-2, 17pts) opened the scoring in the 11th minute, building its attack from the back. Goalkeeper Michelle Betos' punt was collected just past the halfway line by midfielder Angie Kerr. Kerr settled the ball in the center circle, quickly turning and laying it off for midfielder Amber Brooks. Brooks sent the ball through with one touch to McDonald, who was making a well-timed run behind Washington's defense. McDonald dribbled into the penalty box, finishing from close range inside the right post. The goal was her team-leading sixth of the season.

Boquete remained active in the final 20 minutes as she worked her way past multiple defenders, releasing a left-footed shot from the right side of the box that bounced off the left post. The Spanish international capitalized in the 78th minute, receiving the ball at the top of the box from Brooks, beating her defender and tucking the ball inside the left post for her first career Thorns FC goal and doubling Portland's lead late in the match.

Portland earned its third clean sheet of the season and its first at Providence Park in 2014, as Betos registered her first career start for Thorns FC on Sunday. Midfielder Rebecca Moros made a critical stop in the 85th minute to clear a header by midfielder Yael Averbuch off the goal line. Betos was there to knock the loose ball away on the attempt as Moros then cleared it down the field.

Thorns FC tallied nine first half shots and continued to attack with a 13-5 advantage in attempts in the second half. McDonald had two promising chances in the 65th and 66th minutes of the match. Boquete found midfielder Mana Shim, a 63rd minute substitute, on the left flank as she sent a cross to McDonald in front of goal, but her shot went just over the crossbar. Less than a minute later, defender Sarah Huffman whipped in a corner kick for McDonald near the penalty spot, but Spirit goalkeeper Chantel Jones made a diving kick save on McDonald's header.



Thorns FC take to the road for their second match in a seven-day span against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, June 21, at Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md.; kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Notes:

Portland recorded its first clean sheet at Providence Park in 2014 and its third clean sheet of the season on Sunday.

McDonald's goal in the 11th minute was the earliest goal in a game this season for Portland. Midfielder Allie Long scored in the 17th minute on May 21 against Western New York.

Portland tallied a season-high 22 shots in the match which ranks as the second-most shots in a single-game in club history. Thorns FC tallied 25 shots against Sky Blue on July 31, 2013.

Midfielder Amber Brooks became the third player in Thorns FC history to tally multiple assists in a game. Most recently, Tobin Heath finished with two assists on July 28, 2013 against Chicago.

Thorns FC improved to 5-0-0 when scoring first and 3-0-0 when scoring first at home in 2014.

Defender Nikki Marshall made her 33rd consecutive regular-season start for Thorns FC on Sunday.

Portland registered double-digit shot attempts for the seventh consecutive game. It marked the eighth time this season Thorns FC have registered double-digit shot attempts in the second half.

Goalkeeper Michelle Betos earned her first career start for Thorns FC and first career NWSL win.

Amateur player Hanna Terry made her Thorns FC debut on Sunday, entering as a substitute in the 89th minute.

Thorns FC was without five players on Sunday, all of whom are away with their respective national teams: forward Alex Morgan, midfielder Allie Long, defender Rachel Van Hollebeke (United States), forward Christine Sinclair (Canada) and goalkeeper Nadine Angerer (Germany).

Midfielder Rebecca Moros was named captain for the first time in a match this season.

Release from Portland Thorns.

