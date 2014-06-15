Thorns do rain dance on Spirit

Portland
Thorns FC registered a season-high 22 shots as forward Jessica McDonald and
midfielder Verónica Boquete each tallied a goal in a 2-0 win against the
Washington Spirit in front of 10,056 fans at Providence Park on Sunday
afternoon.
Portland (5-4-2, 17pts) opened the scoring in the 11th minute, building its attack from the back. Goalkeeper Michelle Betos' punt was collected just past the halfway line by midfielder Angie Kerr. Kerr settled the ball in the center circle, quickly turning and laying it off for midfielder Amber Brooks. Brooks sent the ball through with one touch to McDonald, who was making a well-timed run behind Washington's defense. McDonald dribbled into the penalty box, finishing from close range inside the right post. The goal was her team-leading sixth of the season.
Boquete remained active in the final 20 minutes as she worked her way past multiple defenders, releasing a left-footed shot from the right side of the box that bounced off the left post. The Spanish international capitalized in the 78th minute, receiving the ball at the top of the box from Brooks, beating her defender and tucking the ball inside the left post for her first career Thorns FC goal and doubling Portland's lead late in the match.
Portland earned its third clean sheet of the season and its first at Providence Park in 2014, as Betos registered her first career start for Thorns FC on Sunday. Midfielder Rebecca Moros made a critical stop in the 85th minute to clear a header by midfielder Yael Averbuch off the goal line. Betos was there to knock the loose ball away on the attempt as Moros then cleared it down the field.
Thorns FC tallied nine first half shots and continued to attack with a 13-5 advantage in attempts in the second half. McDonald had two promising chances in the 65th and 66th minutes of the match. Boquete found midfielder Mana Shim, a 63rd minute substitute, on the left flank as she sent a cross to McDonald in front of goal, but her shot went just over the crossbar. Less than a minute later, defender Sarah Huffman whipped in a corner kick for McDonald near the penalty spot, but Spirit goalkeeper Chantel Jones made a diving kick save on McDonald's header.
Thorns FC take to the road for their second match in a seven-day span against the Washington Spirit on Saturday, June 21, at Maureen Hendricks Field at Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds, Md.; kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. (Pacific).
Notes:
