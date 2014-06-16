Portland man accused of hitting stepfather with machete - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland man accused of hitting stepfather with machete

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

A Portland man accused of striking his stepfather in the head with a machete has been booked into Multnomah County Jail on assault charges.

Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson says 39-year-old Bradley Wyatt surrendered early Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police. He had barricaded himself in a North Portland house Saturday night.

Police say the stepfather, who was not identified, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Wyatt is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Multnomah County Court.

Portland police initially identified the victim as the suspect's father-in-law. Police corrected that information Monday afternoon.

