Family, friends attend memorial for Reynolds High shooter

The 15-year-old boy who shot and killed a classmate and injured a teacher at Reynolds High School was laid to rest Monday. Friends and family in attendance said they were there not to glorify his actions, but to remember the friend, brother and son they loved.

Deon Strommer was Padgett's Boy Scout leader and said he remembered a kid with a strong handshake and an infectious smile.

Strommer said he saw Padgett May 8, when they talked about plans for Father's Day. He said the whole family is devastated, and Jared's father has been numb since the moment he found out about the shooting. Strommer said Michael Padgett waited with all the other Reynolds parents after the shooting.

"As bus loads of kids and bus loads of kids were getting off, Michael expressed to me that it was like the lottery," Strommer said. "And then about 2:30, he saw a couple of Jared's friends and asked, had they seen Jared, and they had not."

"Michael took Jared's face in his hands as he kneeled over him, he took his face in his hands and said, 'Why? Oh, my beloved son, why? What happened?' And they are just as confused," Strommer said.

Padgett's brother-in-law, Andrew Cooper, gave the eulogy Monday, saying Jared welcomed him into the family the second they met.

Jared's older brother called him the most loving person he knew on Earth.

Michael Padgett said in a letter to FOX 12 last week that the whole family offers its sincerest apologies to the Reynolds High School community and the family of Emilio Hoffman, the student Jared killed.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.