Portland man who hired hitman to kill wife dies in prison

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A Portland man who tried to have his wife killed by a hitman has died in prison.

Oregon Department of Corrections officials said Michael Kuhnhausen died of natural causes Friday in the Snake River Correctional Institution.

Kuhnhausen was convicted of paying a man $50,000 to kill his wife Susan Walters.

The hitman - armed with a hammer - attacked Walters in her home, but she fought back and strangled him.

FOX 12 spoke with Walters earlier this year.

"His last words on this earth were 'you're strong,'" Susan Walters said.

"I told him 'tell me who sent you here and I will call you an ambulance.'"

The hitman, Edward Haffey, never did tell Walters. He later died.

Walters got the answer she was looking for anyway.

Before his death, Kuhnhausen was serving a 10-year prison sentence and was up for parole in September.

