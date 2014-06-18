Wallace returns as Timbers advance in US Open Cup

The Portland Timbers advanced to the
fifth round of the 2014 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament with a 3-0 win over
USL Premier Development League (PDL) side Orlando City U23s at Providence Park
on Tuesday night.
With the win, the Timbers advance to the fifth round for a second consecutive
year and travel to face the winner of Wednesday's fourth-round match between
NASL side Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday, June 24.
Midfielder Gastón Fernández registered a first-half brace, scoring the opening
goal with a strike from distance in the 11th minute before adding a second goal
on a penalty kick nine minutes before halftime. Rookie defender Taylor Peay,
making his Timbers debut on Tuesday, netted his first professional goal in the
68th minute with a low drive from the right side of the penalty box
off an assist from forward Maximiliano Urruti.
Urruti logged two assists in a match for the first time with the Timbers,
playing a part in all three goals as it was his quick run into the penalty box
that drew the spot kick in the first half.
The Timbers attempted 21 shots, including 10 on goal and earned a season-high
14 corner kicks in all competitions in the win.
Notes:
- Midfielder/forward
Rodney Wallace played his first competitive minutes for the Timbers in 2014,
starting and playing 80 minutes Tuesday. Wallace missed the first 16 games of
the regular season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.
- Rookies
Taylor Peay, George Fochive and Schillo Tshuma all made their Timbers debuts on
Tuesday night as second-half substitutes.
- Peay
tallied his first professional goal, converting off an assist from forward
Maximiliano Urruti in the 68th minute.
- The
Timbers drew and converted a penalty kick in a third straight game in all
competitions on Tuesday.
- Midfielder
Gastón Fernández tallied a brace on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Timbers player
to register a brace this season in all competitions.
- Forward
Maximiliano Urruti recorded two assists in a match for the first time in his
Timbers MLS career on Tuesday. Urruti has played a part in each of Portland's
last four goals in all competitions.
- Portland
is 4-1 in its last five matches in the U.S. Open Cup, dating back to the 2013
edition.
- The
Timbers earned 14 corner kicks against Orlando City U23s on Tuesday, a
season-high in all competitions this year.
- With
the win, Portland moves to 3-0 all-time in U.S. Open Cup history against
opponents from the PDL.
- The
Timbers have earned a result in nine of their last 10 matches in all
competitions.
Release from Portland Timbers