Wallace returns as Timbers advance in US Open Cup

The Portland Timbers advanced to the fifth round of the 2014 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament with a 3-0 win over USL Premier Development League (PDL) side Orlando City U23s at Providence Park on Tuesday night.



With the win, the Timbers advance to the fifth round for a second consecutive year and travel to face the winner of Wednesday's fourth-round match between NASL side Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday, June 24.



Midfielder Gastón Fernández registered a first-half brace, scoring the opening goal with a strike from distance in the 11th minute before adding a second goal on a penalty kick nine minutes before halftime. Rookie defender Taylor Peay, making his Timbers debut on Tuesday, netted his first professional goal in the 68th minute with a low drive from the right side of the penalty box off an assist from forward Maximiliano Urruti.



Urruti logged two assists in a match for the first time with the Timbers, playing a part in all three goals as it was his quick run into the penalty box that drew the spot kick in the first half.



The Timbers attempted 21 shots, including 10 on goal and earned a season-high 14 corner kicks in all competitions in the win.

Notes:

Midfielder/forward Rodney Wallace played his first competitive minutes for the Timbers in 2014, starting and playing 80 minutes Tuesday. Wallace missed the first 16 games of the regular season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Rookies Taylor Peay, George Fochive and Schillo Tshuma all made their Timbers debuts on Tuesday night as second-half substitutes.

Peay tallied his first professional goal, converting off an assist from forward Maximiliano Urruti in the 68th minute.

The Timbers drew and converted a penalty kick in a third straight game in all competitions on Tuesday.

Midfielder Gastón Fernández tallied a brace on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Timbers player to register a brace this season in all competitions.

Forward Maximiliano Urruti recorded two assists in a match for the first time in his Timbers MLS career on Tuesday. Urruti has played a part in each of Portland's last four goals in all competitions.

Portland is 4-1 in its last five matches in the U.S. Open Cup, dating back to the 2013 edition.

The Timbers earned 14 corner kicks against Orlando City U23s on Tuesday, a season-high in all competitions this year.

With the win, Portland moves to 3-0 all-time in U.S. Open Cup history against opponents from the PDL.

The Timbers have earned a result in nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions.



Release from Portland Timbers

