Neighbors: Homeless camping out of control on Springwater Corridor

Neighbors say a fire at a vacant home near Portland's Springwater Corridor trail is part of a growing problem in the area: homeless camping and drug activity.

"It was supposed to be for people walking and riding their horses and riding their bikes and stuff, and it's not that way anymore," said one neighbor.

The fire Tuesday morning is two miles from where a fire at another vacant home burned a woman who was living there illegally Monday. That home is one mile down the Springwater Corridor from where police shot and killed an assault suspect who was believed to be living along the trail on June 12.

Neighbors said the city cleared campers from the area in May but the campers returned a few days later.

The Portland Parks Bureau said rangers patrol the corridor three to four times a week, and they've addressed 59 camps since March.

Portland police said they also patrol the corridor and the surrounding neighborhoods but keeping people out is a complicated issue. Officers encourage neighbors to call police and the parks bureau to report suspicious activity and crime.

