Hot air balloon lands at Oregon prison, causes lockdown - KPTV - FOX 12

Hot air balloon lands at Oregon prison, causes lockdown

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Coffee Creek Correctional Facility Photo: Coffee Creek Correctional Facility
WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) -

Was it a prison escape for the ages? Not exactly, but a hot air balloon that landed at an Oregon prison did cause a lockdown.

The balloon touched down in the parking lot at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility on Grahams Ferry Road in Wilsonville on Thursday morning.

The prison went into a modified lockdown, and inmates at the prison were forced to stay in their cells and could not go outside for about 30 minutes.

But this was no prison escape attempt; instead, the balloon had taken off earlier as part of the annual Tigard Balloon Festival at Cook Park. It had to land somewhere -- and it just so happened to be at a women's prison.

The minimum- and medium-security prison has a capacity for 1,759 inmates. At last check, they're all accounted for.

Copyright 2014 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.