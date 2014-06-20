Cold case suspect in 1989 killing returned to Oregon

A convicted murderer has been extradited to Oregon, where he will face charges that he killed a transient 25 years ago.

The Portland Police Bureau says 59-year-old Roberto Garcia-Lopez was booked Wednesday into the Multnomah County Jail. The bureau says the body of the homeless man was found near the Willamette River in November 1989.

The killing went unsolved for more than two decades before cold case detectives and the Oregon State Police crime lab reviewed the evidence in 2010. Police say DNA linked Garcia-Lopez to the crime.

At roughly the same time, Utah authorities identified him as the suspect in a November 1989 murder from that state. Garcia-Lopez, also known as Jose Ortiz-Garcia, pleaded guilty last year in Salt Lake City and was sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.