Hundreds attend memorial service for Emilio Hoffman

The Portland Timbers created an Emilo Hoffman jersey that was given to the teen's family on Sunday.

Hundreds of family members, friends, coaches and teachers filed into Good Shepherd Community Church in Boring Sunday to remember the life of 14-year-old Emilio Hoffman, the Reynolds High School student gunned down by a classmate on June 10.

Emilio's casket stood center stage, adorned with red and white flowers. A photographic montage set to music showed his journey from childhood into young adulthood. His mother, Jennifer Hoffman, spoke tearfully to those gathered to celebrate Emilio's life.

"The day you were born was the true beginning of me, of who I was supposed to be. I needed to be your mom," said Jennifer Hoffman.

Emilio's former 6th grade teacher presented Emilio's mother with a "star student" award as well as an authentic Portland Timbers jersey with the aspiring soccer star's number on the back.



Other speakers on the podium included Emilio's club soccer coach, his sixth-grade teacher, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Karm.

"There was never a time around you that I wasn't smiling or laughing," said Alyssa. "You taught me to be strong and face my fears. "

Emilio Hoffman is survived by his mother, sister and three brothers, as well as several foster brothers and sisters.

