Timbers make Fanendo Adi's deal permanent

By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

The Portland Timbers have exercised the team's option to purchase the contract of Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi from his Danish club, FC Copenhagen.

The Timbers signed Adi to a multiyear contract as a designated player.

Adi has four goals and two assists in six appearances with the Timbers this season. He came to Portland on loan from the Danish first-division club in May.

The 23-year-old striker had two goals in each of his first two starts this season, making him the first Timbers player with a pair of braces in a single season. He was named Major League Soccer's player of the week following his two goals in a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on June 7.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

