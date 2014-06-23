Timbers make Fanendo Adi's deal permanent

The Portland Timbers have exercised the team's option to purchase the contract of Nigerian forward Fanendo Adi from his Danish club, FC Copenhagen.

The Timbers signed Adi to a multiyear contract as a designated player.

Adi has four goals and two assists in six appearances with the Timbers this season. He came to Portland on loan from the Danish first-division club in May.

The 23-year-old striker had two goals in each of his first two starts this season, making him the first Timbers player with a pair of braces in a single season. He was named Major League Soccer's player of the week following his two goals in a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on June 7.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

