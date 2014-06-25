Reports: Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston to be new Penguins head coach

The Pittsburgh Penguins are turning to current Portland Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston to be the NHL team's new head coach.

Two people familiar with the decision tell The Associated Press Johnston will replace Dan Bylsma, who was fired on June 6. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement was not official.

The Penguins have scheduled a 12:30 p.m. news conference to introduce Johnston.

The deal was first reported by TSN in Canada.

Johnston spent the past six years with the Winterhawks, who play in the Western Hockey League. He previously served as an associate head coach with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks.

