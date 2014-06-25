Timbers advance to US Open Cup quarterfinals with win over Sporting KC

The Portland Timbers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the second consecutive year with a 3-1 win against Sporting Kansas City before 11,138 fans at Sporting Park on Tuesday night.

With the win, Portland advances to take on Seattle Sounders FC in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 9, at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Wash.; kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific).

Midfielder Gastón Fernández registered a brace in a second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match for the Timbers, opening the scoring in the 30th minute with a low shot from the middle of the penalty box following a deflected pass from midfielder Kalif Alhassan. Fernández, who leads all Timbers players with 10 goals in all competitions this season, netted his second goal of the match in the 68th minute. Putting the Timbers ahead by three goals, Fernández was in the right place, depositing a rebound off forward Maximiliano Urruti's initial effort into an open goal.

Midfielder Will Johnson netted a goal in the 57th minute, converting a penalty kick after midfielder Steve Zakuani dribbled through the Sporting Kansas City defense and into the penalty box when defender Aurelien Colin committed a foul.

Sporting Kansas City, the defending MLS Cup champions, pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute as forward Soony Saad converted a penalty kick following an unfortunate handball on defender Danny O'Rourke in the box.

Goalkeeper Andrew Weber made five saves, including three in the first half, and Portland earned its third straight victory over Sporting Kansas City in all competitions, dating back to April 21, 2012.

