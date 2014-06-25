Timbers sign English Premier League veteran Liam Ridgewell

The Portland Timbers have signed veteran English Premier League defender Liam Ridgewell to a multiyear contract.

Ridgewell becomes the club's third designated player after having played 11 seasons with English clubs Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Timbers general manager Gavin Wilkinson said Ridgewell attended a match in Portland this year.



"After attending a recent match at Providence Park, Liam was incredibly taken by the fans and atmosphere generated here in Portland and, despite receiving several attractive offers to stay in the Premiership, chose the Timbers due to his belief in the vision and football philosophy of the organization," Wilkinson said.

Timbers coach Caleb Porter said Ridgewell is "still in his prime" and has been playing against some of the top attacking players in the world in the Premier League.

"This pedigree, along with his leadership qualities and technical ability as a left-sided central defender, makes him an ideal choice to enhance our back line for the second half of the season and beyond," Porter said in a statement.



