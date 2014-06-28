Four Winterhawks soar in NHL Draft

Portland Winterhawks forwards Dominic Turgeon, Alex Schoenborn, Keegan Iverson and Chase De Leo were all selected in the National Hockey League Draft Saturday.

Three of the players went in the third round, beginning with Turgeon going 63rd overall to the Detroit Red Wings, Schoenborn being selected 72nd overall by the San Jose Sharks and Iverson being drafted 85th overall by the New York Rangers. De Leo was then selected in the fourth round, 99th overall by the Winnipeg Jets.

"Watching our players get drafted is one of the most gratifying aspects of the job. When players come to Portland they all have goals of playing in the NHL and today Dominic, Alex, Keegan and Chase are one step closer to reaching that goal," said Portland Winterhawks Assistant General Manager Matt Bardsley. "This is an exciting moment for any young player and we are excited for them and their families."

All four players set career-highs in scoring in 2013-14, while De Leo, Iverson and Turgeon were all invited to the U.S. National Junior Evaluation Camp, Aug. 2-9, in Lake Placid, New York.

Turgeon played in 65 games last season, totaling 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points. He added two goals and six assists for eight points in 21 playoff games.

Schoenborn played all 72 games in 2013-14, with 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points. He added three goals and two assists for five points in 21 playoff games.

Iverson played 67 games last season, posting 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points. He went on to score four goals and add four assists for eight points in 21 playoff games.

De Leo played in all 72 games, posting career-highs with 39 goals and 42 assists for 81 points. He also led the team with a +49 rating, also good for third in the league. De Leo went on to add 19 points in 21 playoff games.

Release from Portland Winterhawks.

